Ní Chuilín welcomes announcement of New Lodge Six inquests

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed the announcement of a fresh inquest into the killings of six men by the British army and loyalist gunmen in Belfast's New Lodge area in February 1973.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"I welcome the fact that a new inquest has been announced into the killing of six unarmed men in the New Lodge area in February 1973.

"These men were killed by the British army and loyalist gunmen and the relatives of those killed have been campaigning for almost 50 years for the truth about their deaths, particularly around allegations of collusion.

"I pay tribute to the families for the determination and dignity in their long campaign.

"The families of the New Lodge Six, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict are entitled to the truth.

"The British government needs to end its policy of frustrating families' demands for truth and implement the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."