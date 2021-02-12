Gildernew calls on Health Minister to make COVID payment to carers

Colm Gildernew said:

"Carers have played a fantastic role in our society looking after some of those most in need in very challenging circumstances during this pandemic.

"It is regrettable that the Department of Health waited for so long before looking at supporting unpaid / informal carers, and even ended up giving money back because it wasn't spent.

"It is only right that they should be recognised with a one-off payment for their efforts, particularly as many of them are struggling financially themselves.

"The Health Minister has said he is looking at a payment but carers are looking for it. Robin Swann needs to act now and deliver this payment and get the money into the pockets of those who need it most."