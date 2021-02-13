McGuigan extends condolences after Ballycastle crash deaths

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has expressed his condolences following the deaths of two people in a collision near Ballycastle.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“The local community has been shocked and saddened at the deaths of a man and woman in a car crash on the Moyarget Road near Ballycastle.

“Another person was also injured in the incident and I hope they make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the two people who have died.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”