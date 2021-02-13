Dillon slams threats against journalist

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has branded a threat against a Sunday World journalist as a reckless attempt to silence freedom of the press.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“I unreservedly condemn those behind East Belfast graffiti threatening Sunday World journalist, Patricia Devlin.

“This is another sinister attempt to intimidate journalists and silence the media.

“Freedom of the press is a key cornerstone of any democratic society and like all workers, journalists must be able to do their work free from intimidation or harassment.

“Those behind this threat have nothing to offer our society, they have once again set themselves against the people.

“Their pointless and reckless attempts to intimidate and silence journalists will not succeed.

“My thoughts are with Patricia and her family at this time."