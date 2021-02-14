Police must investigate sinister posters in Garvagh and Aghadowey

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on police to investigate the erection of sinister posters in the towns of Garvagh and Aghadowey.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“A number of sinister posters were put up in Garvagh and Aghadowey over the weekend.

“One of the posters that was erected in Garvagh included what appears to be replicas of a historical poster of the 1912 period when thousands of guns were illegally landed in Ireland by the UVF.

“The addition of the term ‘Time to Decide’ is seen by many as a call to repeat the use of the gun in modern day Irish politics.

“The police need to investigate those responsible for the erection of these posters and their motivation.

"We need to see those in positions of leadership within unionism, particularly within the DUP coming out and condemning these sinister posters and the threat they contain.

"There can be no succour given to those who would make threats or use violence."