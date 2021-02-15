Concerns raised over Government’s lack of movement on international travel - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD has raised concerns over the lack of significant movement from the Government in relation to international travel.

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“There are indications that legislation is to go to Cabinet tomorrow in regards to international travel, but there is no clear indication on when that legislation will come before the Dáil.

“This legislation will need detailed scrutiny, and it will also need to be enacted to give effect to its provisions, and there is no clear timeline in relation to that.

“It is my view that this is a further example of the government continually dragging its heels in relation to international travel.

“We believe the legislation should contain provision for, not just the shortlist of countries, but for all non-essential international travellers.

“We don't understand why the government is not moving more comprehensively in relation to this, and also, why it's not introducing a mandatory post-arrival test, as was explicitly requested by NPHET.

“We cannot afford to waste any more time on these important public health measures.”