Maskey condemns threat against James McClean

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned threats made towards Irish footballer, James McClean.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The latest barrage of online abuse levelled at Irish professional football player James McClean is reprehensible.

“These vile threats are not only directed towards James, but also his young family.

“It is extremely concerning that a death threat was also made against James McClean.

“This sectarian and xenophobic abuse is unacceptable. It must not and cannot be tolerated.

“The English FA and Professional Footballers’ Association must urgently step up to the mark and ensure that maximum support is provided to James McClean and his family.

“The authorities must also make a concentrated effort to ensure that those responsible for online abuse and threats within football stadiums are brought before the courts for their actions.

“Serious efforts must be made to tackle hate crimes and ensure that everyone can feel safe and secure in their own identity.”