Scrambler and quad bike legislation ‘must be fit for purpose’ - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Community Development Paul Donnelly TD has said that legislation on scrambler and quad bikes, which is reportedly being brought forward to Cabinet today, must be fit for purpose.

Teachta Donnelly said:

"Sinn Féin has long campaigned for legislation to tackle the scourge of scramblers and quad bikes in our communities.

"Teachtaí Dála Dessie Ellis and Imelda Munster brought forward legislation in the last Dáil, whilst Teachta Ellis and I brought forward a Private Members’ motion just before Christmas, and recently submitted a bill to the Dáil.

"I look forward to the Government publishing its own legislation and we will work constructively to ensure that it is effective in tackling this scourge.

"However, I would caution that this is only one part of dealing with this scourge in our communities. We now need the Gardaí to develop specialist, well trained, and resourced teams with the resources required to take these scramblers and quads out of our parks and open spaces.

“This legislation will only work if it is policed.”