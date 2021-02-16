Dillon encourages people to take part in Stalking Bill consultation

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has encouraged people to take part a consultation on the Protection from Stalking Bill.

Linda Dillon said:

“Stalking is a deeply invasive form of psychological abuse which shocking side effects and consequences for victims, including in some cases resulting in the tragic loss of life.

“This Draft Bill proposes a new specific criminal offence of stalking with greater penalties than existing harassment offences, as well as provision for the police to intervene early in the form of Stalking Protection Orders, where an individual displays disturbing behaviour but has not yet committed an offence.

“I encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation. We particularly want to hear from those who have been the victim of stalking.

"It is really important that we hear from everyone who has an interest in this and victims’ views must be at the centre of everything we do to tackle these terrible crimes.

"We are asking you to help us to ensure the legislation we create will protect victims in a future in a way that you unfortunately were not protected.

“The closing date for submissions is the 16th April 2021 and can be submitted in Word format by email to [email protected] or, by post, to The Committee Clerk, Room 242, Parliament Buildings, Ballymiscaw, Stormont, Belfast, BT4 3XX.”

Note: the Draft Bill and accompanying Explanatory and Financial Memorandum can be viewed at: http://www.niassembly.gov.uk/assembly-business/legislation/2017-2022-mandate/primary-legislation---bills-2017---2022-mandate/protection-from-stalking/