Need for better gambling legislation - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has said there is a need for better and safer gambling legislation.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the continuing campaign by the GAA and Gaelic Players' Association for better and safer gambling legislation.

“This is another positive step by the GAA and follows on from its complete ban on sponsorship by gambling companies.

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey just last year launched a public consultation to look at updating gambling legislation here in the north.

“Sinn Féin will continue to protect the most vulnerable within our society and one way of doing this is by introducing safer and more updated gambling legislation.”