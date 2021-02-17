Mullan welcomes funding to secure CAIN archive

The Foyle MLA said:

"News that the funding has been secured to keep the CAIN (Conflict Archive on the Internet) archive and the staff who maintain it at Magee is welcome.

"This archive is an invaluable resource for those studying our past and should be protected for future generations.

"The funding from the Initiative for Change and the Irish government will help to develop and grow the CAIN archive and protect the jobs of those who manage it.

"This is yet more good news for Magee and the city as the university continues to grow."