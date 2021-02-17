Mairéad Farrell TD makes submission to ‘Review to Renew’ of National Development Plan

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, has submitted the party’s contribution to the ‘Review to Renew’ of the National Development Plan.

Teachta Farrell said:

“Our submission was not exhaustive, rather it attempts to highlight those areas which we believe must be addressed if the NDP is to achieve its stated objectives and address the major deficiencies in our capital infrastructure, particularly in the areas of housing, health, public transport, childcare and education.

“Ireland’s stock/quality of public infrastructure has historically been poor by international comparison. Poor quality road, water and telecommunications infrastructure, in addition to a lack of schools and hospitals, compounded by poorly balanced regional development has diminished Irish citizens’ quality of life and negatively impacted the economy’s capacity to grow in a more balanced, environmentally sustainable and equitable manner. We also cannot and should not ignore the impact of partition on all of this.

“The level of capital expenditure currently outlined in the NDP is wholly inadequate to deal with the extent of challenges that we face in key areas. Since the NDP was originally published, we have faced Brexit, the announcement of a climate emergency, major cost overruns in Children’s Hospital and National Broadband Plan, as well as the onset of the Covid crisis. All of these major challenges will have knock-on effects for other projects outlined in the NDP.

“But it is not just about identifying the right quantum of money that is required, it is about making sure that this money is spent in a transparent and accountable way. I have proposed several measures which I believe will help to bring about greater oversight and value for tax payers’ money.”