Dillon calls on Health Minister to legislate to preserve records from Mother and Baby Homes

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called on the Health Minister to ensure records from Mother and Baby Homes are protected.

Linda Dillon said:

"I welcome the move by my colleague Kathleen Funchion TD to bring forward a Bill in the Dáil to give survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes in the south access to their records.

"There is an all-island dimension to this legislation as some women from the north were sent to homes in the south, and vice versa.

"I have written to the Health Minister to urge him to bring forward legislation to ensure that documentation in relation to mother and baby homes and adopted people are protected to the highest possible standard.

"I also asked that once this documentation has been obtained it is preserved and is easily accessible to victims and survivors, through online and in-person archives.

"It is vital these steps are taken as soon as possible to ensure that victims and survivors do not face anymore disruption or delay to what already has been such a difficult experience."