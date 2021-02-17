'Carers to receive vaccine' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed today’s announcement from the Department of Health that the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will be extended to include carers.

The chair of the health committee said:

“I welcome news that carers will begin receiving the Covid19 vaccine.

“I have been contacted by many carers who have been anxiously waiting to receive the vaccine in order to ensure they can safely care for their loved ones.

“I would urge people who are currently eligible to book their vaccine online or over the phone.”