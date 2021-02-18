Government must not leave cross-border workers behind – Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has written to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to relay concerns from cross-border workers.

Earlier today, Senator Ó Donnghaile met with members of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition to hear their concerns about ongoing treatment of workers.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“I had a very constructive discussion with the Cross-Border Workers Coalition today and want to thank them for their ongoing campaigning on this important issue.

“Many people live, work and study across the border and it is common sense that the governments on this island should recognise this.

“It’s clear that workers need sensible understanding from the State. Employers also need assurances that helps workers operate in a modern, dynamic and innovative way.

“I am concerned by the issues that the Coalition has raised regarding restrictive personal tax laws faced by workers and how this impacts unfairly on workers’ finances.

“Putting unncessary and illogical barriers to our all-island economy only harms businesses and workers.

“No workers should be left behind by the government. I and many of my Sinn Féin colleagues across the island have been raising concerns about this issue for a considerable period of time now.

“I have written to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to highlight these concerns. I look forward to his response and engaging with him on this issue.

“It’s clear that we need a common sense approach, which reflects the reality of peoples’ lives.

“I am committed to standing up for cross-border workers and working with the government to ensure that their concerns are heard and that these issues are resolved.”