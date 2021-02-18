Ennis welcomes continued support for Casement

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed continued commitment from the Communities Minister for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome Minister Deirdre Hargey’s continued commitment to ensuring the delivery of the Casement Park project following her meeting with Ulster GAA today.

“This is a ground-breaking project for Gaels in Antrim and across Ireland and we must see it delivered as soon as possible.

“It’s been four months since the Infrastructure Minister recommended planning permission, yet we are still awaiting approval.

“These continued delays are frustrating for all us who want to see this stadium built, open and thriving in the heart of West Belfast.

“I am hopeful that we will see planning permission granted and further progress made in the near future to finally see the redevelopment of Casement Park.”