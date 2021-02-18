Delays in employment tribunals must be resolved - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on the Economy Minister to resolve the ongoing delays in processing employment tribunal cases.

The party's spokesperson on Employment and Workers Rights said:

"The Economy minister needs to act urgently to address the significant delays in processing employment tribunals with 93,000 claims waiting to go through the system.

"These delays have a serious impact on workers who are left waiting on recourse for a loss of pay or breach of contract.

"Workers on low incomes cannot afford to wait for a decision on these types of cases.

"While I understand Covid-19 has contributed to this delay, more needs to be done to ensure that cases can be heard remotely where appropriate.

"Plans are now in place to allow departments to go ahead with public inquiries and I have now written to the Economy Minister calling on her to explore measures to allow employment tribunals to go ahead."