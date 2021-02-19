Ulster Bank must engage with workers following withdraw from market in south - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said Ulster Bank must engage with workers and their representatives following the announcement it is withdrawing from the market in the south.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"This is undoubtedly a huge blow for workers, communities, mortgage holders and small businesses in the south.

"While Ulster Bank in the north is a separate entity and this withdrawal doesn't affect its banking operation here, there are around 600 workers based in Belfast who service Ulster bank's southern operations and it is vital all efforts are made to protect jobs.

"Ulster Bank must communicate with workers and their representatives at all stages throughout the process that will now take place.

"There is also a need for the government in the south to use its influence in pillar banks and Permanent TSB to minimise the damage and provide security to mortgage holders, businesses and customers."