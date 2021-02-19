Clarity needed for European Social Fund projects - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Department for Economy should provide clarity on European Social Fund (ESF) projects.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"It is welcome that money was allocated to the Department for Economy in the January monitoring round which effectively provided ESF funding for a further year until 2022-23.

"I recently asked the Economy Minister if as a result of the funding being allocated that European Social Fund projects would be extended until March 2023.

“She stated that the mechanism for extending the ESF activity is currently being explored and she hopes to make formal announcements in coming weeks.

"Those delivering ESF projects, while welcoming of the funding being allocated, are understandably also wanting clarity around the future of the projects.

“I would urge the Department to engage with those partners and provide that information as quickly as possible."