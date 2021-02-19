Workers voices being silenced by Government - Senator Paul Gavan

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has again raised the workers' right to collective bargaining, and the Tánaiste’s interference with the progress of an EU Directive which would provide workers with greater voice in the workplace.

Speaking today in the Seanad, Senator Gavan said;

“Collective bargaining means workers can come together and have a much greater voice in their workplace.It is a common right across the EU, but here it is resisted by some employers. Collective bargaining would give greater power to workers to negotiate better pay and conditions.

“Last month the Tánaiste signed a letter lobbying the EU Commission to weaken a proposed EU Directive aimed at ensuring adequate minimum wages and at increasing collective bargaining levels in each state to 70%.

“The Mandate Trade Union have written to the Tánaiste outlining that this government's stance is 'particularly reprehensible' when many low pay workers are on the front line of this pandemic.

“Collective bargaining provides workers, through negotiation, better protection in the workplace, where pay and working conditions can collectively be discussed.

“We have to ask what is driving this agenda in Government, that would bloke a common right across Europe that would give great widespread benefits to all workers.”