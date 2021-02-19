Mullan welcomes commitment for review of Discretionary Support Fund

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the commitment by the Communities Minister during question time to carry out a review of the Discretionary Support Fund.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the commitment from Minister Deirdre Hargey during question time to carry out a review of the Discretionary Support Fund for people experiencing financial hardship.

“It is vital that every aspect of this fund is explored and refined to make it as accessible and effective as possible for people when they need it most.

“The review shows the Minister is listening to concerns that have been raised and is committed to making any improvements.

“Since coming into post and in response to the pandemic the Minister has made a number of changes including increasing in the income threshold, creating the option of an online and shorter application process and raising awareness of this fund.

“She is to be commended to doing this and for her determination to make this a through and transparent review and to doing all she can to making meaningful change.”