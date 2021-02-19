Sinn Féin submit response to soft opt-out organ donation

Sinn Féin today submitted its response to the Department of Health's soft opt -out organ donation consultation.

Colm Gildernew MLA, chair of the Health Committee said:

"I am delighted that the Department of Health is progressing the legislation for soft opt-out organ donation.

"In our submission to the consultation we have urged the Minister of Health to expedite the legislation.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to the families who have campaigned for so long as we take the next step in this process."