Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD extends condolences on the passing of Dr. Emer Holohan

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has extended her condolences on the passing of Dr. Emer Holohan.

Teachta McDonald said:

"I want to extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Dr. Emer Holohan, and I extend my deepest sympathies to her husband Dr. Tony Holohan, their children Clodagh and Ronan, to her parents, wider family and friends.

"My thoughts are with them all at this very sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”