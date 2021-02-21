Menu

Sinn Féin - On Your Side

Kimmins condemns those behind security alert

21 February, 2021

Google+
Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has condemned those responsible for a suspicious object which has caused a security alert in Newry. 

The Newry and Armagh MLA said: 

"Those responsible for this suspicious object which led to a security alert in Ashgrove Road in Newry have nothing to offer the community. 

"Families had to be evacuated from their homes in what must have been a frightening and traumatic experience. 

"This is an attack on the entire community at a time when we should all be working together in the face of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19. 

"Those responsible need to end these futile actions immediately." 

Connect with Sinn Féin