Kimmins condemns those behind security alert

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"Those responsible for this suspicious object which led to a security alert in Ashgrove Road in Newry have nothing to offer the community.

"Families had to be evacuated from their homes in what must have been a frightening and traumatic experience.

"This is an attack on the entire community at a time when we should all be working together in the face of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

"Those responsible need to end these futile actions immediately."