Exciting new plans to revitalise Moore Street need all-party support - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Gaeilge, the Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has said that there is growing momentum behind exciting and innovative plans to protect the National Monument on Moore Street.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh, who is a member of the Moore Street Advisory Group has said:

"I hope that legislation I am bringing before the Dáil shortly will get cross-party support so these plans can be delivered and that years of neglect of the area will be brought to an end."

He continued:

"The development and expansion of the National Monument on Moore Street and the creation of a revolutionary quarter in that part of Dublin city is an objective shared across many sections of society.

"The proposals from the Green Party last week, alongside those of the relatives of the 1916 signatories and my own - as captured in forthcoming legislation - involve exciting and innovative ideas for the regeneration of the area.

"These plans all seek to completely transform the area, with the Moore Street terrace and other buildings being restored to deliver a mix of housing, retail and cultural spaces.

"I believe that a 1916 revolution trail from the GPO to the last headquarters of the Provisional Government could become a draw for hundred of thousands of visitors. That, added to an enlivened on-street market, small shops at street level - as it was during the heady days of the 1916 Rising - and culturally and historically focussed units would regenerate an area abandoned and semi-derelict for decades.

"I am bringing forward legislation in the Dáil before Easter to ensure that these plans can be delivered and that a new era for Moore Street can begin. I look forward to working with all parties to ensure this legislation is passed."