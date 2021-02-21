Focus should be on implementing protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said that everyone now needs to work to ensure the implementation of the Irish Protocol in accordance with the law.

The South Down MP said:

“We note that a number of unionists have signaled their intention to initiate judicial review proceedings challenging Irish Protocol and its compatibility with the 1998 Act underpinning the Good Friday Agreement, and the Act of Union 1800.

“These are the same unionists who saddled up to the Tories who throughout the course of the Brexit shambles have treated the people here with utter contempt.

“The Protocol is the compromise agreed in order to protect us from the worst excesses of their combined efforts.

“The Protocol safeguards the Good Friday Agreement, and avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, and ensures the maintenance of north–south co-operation.

“The Agreement also successfully ensured that the Government of Ireland Act 1920 was repealed.

“What matters is that Executive Ministers fulfill their legal duty and implement the Protocol where they have responsibility to do so, in accordance with the law.”