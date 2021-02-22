Gildernew welcomes mass vaccination centre plan

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the news of the mass vaccination centre that will open at the SSE arena in April.

The chair of the health committee said:

“The announcement from the Minister for Health of the mass vaccination centre at the SSE arena is very welcome news and an important step forward in our battle with the COVID - 19 pandemic.

“This mass vaccination programme will operate alongside other large vaccination centres across the north with GPs also running local vaccination clinics.

“From April the vaccination programme will operate to deliver the vaccine for everyone aged 60 or under who has not already been vaccinated.

“This is another step forward in the roll out of the vaccination.

“Vaccination, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support programme will help us get through this pandemic and on to better times.”