MacManus calls for EU clarification on reported loss to Irish Fishing Quota

Sinn Féin MEP has written to Commission for urgent clarification on reports of further fish quota loss to Ireland

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus has written to the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius requesting urgent clarification on reports in the Irish media that Ireland faces losing thousands of tonnes of fish quota and tens of millions in European funding following an EU investigation in the State’s application of the Common Fisheries Policy.

MacManus commented:

“These reports are deeply worrying and refer to a very significant reduction in quota for our fishers by the European Commission. Thousands of tonnes in quota loss have been mentioned and tens of millions of euros of EU funding may also be lost to the State.”

“There is great alarm in our Irish fishing sector. I understand that the fishers and the producers, especially in Killybegs, seriously dispute what is being reported. I am requesting urgent clarification from Commissioner Sinkevičius as to the veracity of these stories. If these reports are, indeed correct, then I am making it clear that what is being suggested is unacceptable and disproportionate”.

“The European Commission must know that the outcome of the Brexit Trade Deal has been devastating for the Irish fishing industry and they must know that we actually need to see is a fair burden sharing of the losses, arising from that deal, amongst all of the fishing fleets of the EU Member States to assist the Irish fleet. So, any suggestion that there would be even more fish quota loss for Ireland is astonishing.

The Sinn Féin MEP called for intervention from the Irish Government. “The government in Dublin must vigorously defend the interests of the Irish fishing industry and our coastal communities by ensuring full transparency from the European Commission and by defending our right to appeal any outcome to this investigation that would be along the lines that has been reported”. ENDS