Kelly condemns North Belfast shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a shooting in the Hopewell Crescent area of north Belfast on Sunday night.

The North Belfast MLA said

“The shooting of a man in Hopewell Crescent was wrong and I condemn it.

“There is no place for guns on our streets.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic and our health service is already stretched to the limit. This is the last thing people of Belfast want to see.

“There is no support for actions, and it needs to stop.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”