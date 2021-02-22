Constructive meeting with Independent Reporting Commission - Kelly

Gerry Kelly MLA led a Sinn Féin delegation which met today with the Independent Reporting Commission.

Gerry Kelly said:

"We met today with the Independent Reporting Commission . It was a wide ranging and constructive meeting around some of the key proposals outlined in the Commission`s third report.

"We raised the political imperative of dealing with the legacy of the past by way of implementing the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner. The British Government`s declared position to digress from the architecture and policy intent of Stormont House is unacceptable.

"The issue of transition for paramilitary groups was also discussed . There is a shared resolve that issues like the recent appearance of 40 odd UVF men in East Belfast or continuing paramilitary shootings and beatings are a thing of the past and consigned to history.

"These issues, alongside the recent arrest on the Ormeau Road have had the effect of undermining public confidence in policing and highlighted the need for increased efforts to rebuild that confidence.

"Finally, we also discussed the remaining barriers ex-prisoners face in society and noted with concern proposals by some to introduce further obstacles instead of working to remove existing ones.

"We will continue to engage with the Independent Reporting Commission on these issues in the time ahead."