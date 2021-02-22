Bus Operator scheme must be more accessible - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said the support scheme for coach operators must be more inclusive and accessible.

The Newry & Armagh MLA said:

“Coach and private bus operators believe the Department of Infrastructure’s support scheme is failing to meet their needs.

“Out of 209 coach operators in the north, it’s reported that only 84 have been eligible for the first private coach scheme.

“Coach operators have made it clear that the second scheme must be more inclusive and accessible.

“We have repeatedly pointed out the flaws identified by the industry to the Department and the need to address these concerns.

“Minister Nichola Mallon must work with coach operators to ensure the scheme meets their needs and that they are properly supported.”