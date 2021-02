McGuigan condemns Ballymoney gun attack

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned a gun attack near Ballymoney.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“This gun attack in which a man was injured in the Mosside Gardens area of Ballymoney was wrong and I condemn it.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately.

“Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI.”