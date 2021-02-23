Maskey condemns those behind bomb alerts at Sinn Féin offices

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for bomb alerts at Sinn Féin offices in west Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

"The PSNI have contacted Sinn Féin to say they have a report that an explosive device may have been thrown at a Sinn Féin office in West Belfast. This report is very concerning and I condemn those responsible.

"They have nothing to offer society and they bring nothing but disruption to the local area.

"This is an attack on the entire community and an attempt to undermine democracy but it will not succeed.

"Sinn Féin will not be deterred by these types of incidents and will continue to serve the entire community."