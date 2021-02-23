Economic recovery from COVID-19 needs to support those most impacted

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the economic recovery from COVID-19 needs to support those most impacted, including young people.

Speaking after the publication of a NISRA Labour Market Report which has reported that there were 35,000 fewer people in employment this February than last year, the Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson said:

"The drop in employment particularly amongst 16-24 year-olds shows that we need further investment in skills programmes that support people to retrain and find their way back into employment.

"Covid has changed our economy and when restrictions are lifted some jobs may no longer be available.

"When the furlough scheme ends it is likely we will see increased unemployment and there is a need to respond to that.

"It is important that the focus remains on investing in our young people to up-skill and re-skill them for new jobs and opportunities.

"Skills Academies have had a high success rate in helping people to move into employment quickly after re-skilling, facilitation of these to a wider range of employers and sectors would offer increased opportunities alongside progressing apprenticeships and traineeships so that people can earn as they learn.

"The economic recovery from COVID-19 needs to support those most impacted and that includes our young people."