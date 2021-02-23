Strong commitment from international community to implement protocol - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said there is a strong commitment among the international community to see the Irish protocol implemented in full.

Speaking after briefing ambassadors and diplomatic staff from around the world today alongside Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill, Chris Hazzard said:

"We met today with ambassadors from across the world to discuss the importance of the Irish Protocol and the need for its full implementation. It was a useful engagement and all were committed to the protocol and its implementation.

"The European Commission and the British government have both reiterated their commitment to the protocol and are currently working to resolve the outstanding issues relating to it.

"The effective implementation of the protocol provides the certainty and protection that our business community, traders and farmers are calling out for.

"Attempts to undermine the protocol do nothing to provide that certainty. Instead we should be building on the special status the protocol affords the north to attract investment and jobs."