White Paper must finally end Direct Provision system – Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has welcomed that the White Paper on Direct Provision has gone before cabinet.

Speaking today, Teachta Daly said:

“I welcome that the White Paper on Direct Provision has now finally come before the cabinet. It is vital that Direct Provision is ended and replaced with a more humane system.

“The White Paper must be published soon and the Minister must engage with opposition TDs and all stakeholders about how this system can be urgently ended.

“Sinn Féin are committed to ending the outdated system of Direct Provision and replacing it with a compassionate, workable alternative. The current system fails asylum seekers and wider communities.

“A key component of any reform must be processing asylum applications in a much quicker and more efficient way, as well as giving asylum seekers access to fit-for-purpose accommodation, as there will be no solution to Direct Provision without a solution to the wider housing crisis.

“We favour a system of own-door accommodation to be built and maintained in partnership between Approved Housing Bodies and reputable NGOs already working with asylum seekers.

“I look forward to the publication of the White Paper soon and will study it carefully.”