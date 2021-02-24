RTÉ Public Service Statement a welcome opportunity to address northern viewers’ concerns – Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s leader in the Seanad, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has welcomed RTÉ’s call for feedback ahead of its Public Service Statement as a positive opportunity to address northern viewers’ concerns.

He has encouraged viewers across Ireland to take part and engage with RTÉ on opportunities to improve services.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“Good quality, factual, all-Ireland news and current affairs journalism has never been more important, particularly as viewers look to keep informed about vital information on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to recognise the important public service role that RTÉ plays in often very challenging circumstances in order to keep the public up to date and aid public health efforts.

“Unfortunately, many viewers in the north have felt and continue to feel left behind by RTÉ, despite their own Charter commitments to represent and reflect the whole of the island.

“Much more could be done to engage with audiences in the north. This should include an end to amputating the six north-eastern counties from maps during certain broadcasts, as well as allowing northern viewers to enter premium competitions run by the broadcaster. Geo-blocking of certain services and programming, must end also.

“I welcome RTÉ’s call for feedback ahead of its Public Service Statement as an important opportunity for viewers to engage with RTÉ on these issues and explore how services can be improved for viewers in the north.

“I would encourage all viewers to participate in the call for feedback and engage with RTÉ about opportunities to improve and build on their current services and policies.

“I look forward to engaging with RTÉ on these issues and to working with them on how RTÉ can be more inclusive and representative of the entire nation.”