Ennis welcomes £6.9m boost for musicians and artists

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the announcement of a £6.9 million boost for musicians, actors and freelancers by Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome Minister Deirdre Hargey’s announcement of almost £7 million to get money back into the pockets of musicians, actors and freelancers.

“This funding will help to support thousands of workers and their families who have had a really tough time over the last year.

“We’ve all seen the role they have played in keeping us entertained and keeping our spirits up online and it’s important that they receive proper support for their loss of income.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support our artists and the arts.”