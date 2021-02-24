Economic strategy needed to build on protections of the protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there needs to be an economic strategy to respond to the new trading realities as a result of Brexit and to build on the protections of the protocol.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"This morning the economy committee heard from representatives of business organisations who have been to the fore in dealing with trading issues following the end of the transition period.

"While there have undoubtedly been challenges, it is clear these organisations have been working alongside civil servants and politicians here in the north, in Britain and in the EU to find workable solutions to issues resulting from Brexit and lack of preparation for the implementation of the protocol.

"They have called for stability and certainty in terms of the arrangements under the protocol and for simplicity and affordability for businesses in the procedures put in place.

"They have made it clear that along with the challenges posed by the new arrangements, there are opportunities because of the special status the north has under the protocol, which provides the ability to freely sell goods into both Britain and the EU single market with its 450 million consumers.

"Businesses have been adapting to the new arrangements with some already re-orientating supply chains locally, across the island of Ireland and into the EU. They should be supported in those efforts.

"I welcome that the Assembly last night supported Sinn Féin's motion calling for an overarching economic strategy which builds on the protections of the protocol and gives clear vision and direction to our economic agencies here in the north and overseas, to bring jobs and investment to the north.

"It is unfortunate that political unionist parties once again put ideology above the best interests of our businesses, farmers and manufacturers, and did not see the necessity to create an economic vision for the future which will boost opportunity and prosperity for businesses, workers and families in the north and across the island."