Senator Lynn Boylan welcomes Stardust Inquest funding

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed the news that legal funding for the families of those who died in the Stardust has now been secured.

Senator Boylan said:

“It is very welcome news that this matter has finally been resolved and I am sure it will be a huge relief to the families.

“It should never have come to this and I hope the Department of Justice have learned from the experience. Their dithering was totally unacceptable and has caused real hurt to the families.

“What needs to happen now is for the inquest to proceed as a matter of urgency. There can be no further delays.”