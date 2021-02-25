Legislation needed to protect cross border workers from double taxation - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said that cross border workers should not face the prospect of double tax if they are working from home.

The Foyle MLA was commenting following discussions with the Cross Border Workers Coalition.

Martina Anderson said: "Under current rules, workers who live in the south but work for a company in the north are subject to a 'double tax' on their pay if they work from home.

"This has led to some companies in the north not allowing staff to work from home if they live in the south.

"This penalises workers from Donegal who can't access the same flexible working conditions as their colleagues who happen to live in Derry.

"This has been brought into sharp focus by the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to a huge increase in home-working.

"We need to see legislative change to remove this unfair penalty for cross border workers. All workers should be able to enjoy the same conditions regardless of whether they live in Derry or Donegal.

"I have written to Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe asking him to work with the Cross Border Workers Coalition to ensure this anomaly is addressed so that all workers can access the same rights."