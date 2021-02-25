Michelle O'Neill met with Police Ombudsman over publication of reports

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill led a party delegation, including Policing Board Member Gerry Kelly MLA, in a meeting with the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson.

The Sinn Féin team raised the need for the prompt publication of Police Ombudsman historic investigation reports so that families can have access to information about the deaths of their loved ones.

Speaking after the meeting Michelle O’Neill said:

"We met with the Police Ombudsman to discuss a number of areas of concern particularly the investigation of events on the Ormeau Road on 5 February.

"We discussed the investigation into the Ormeau Road massacre and the repeated call from the families of those killed and injured for the release of the Ombudsman's report.

“These families, like all bereaved in the conflict, are entitled to know the truth about the deaths of their loved ones and should not have to wait any longer.

"There are many historical investigation reports which have not yet been published and we reiterated the need for a timeline for their publication so more families can have access to information.

"We also raised the issue of the British government’s referral of the Pat Finucane case to the Office of the Police Ombudsman, which is no more than a cynical attempt to deny the family the full public inquiry that is required.

"It is vital the Police Ombudsman's office receives adequate funding to allow it to carry out its important work and this was also raised at today's meeting."