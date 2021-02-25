Government need to launch CBAS scheme immediately - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD has called on the Tánaiste to set out the details and launch the Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme before businesses and jobs succumb to the pressures of the pandemic.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“For many months now, Sinn Féin and business representatives have been voicing our concern that no financial supports were in place for a host of businesses who were excluded from the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) due to its narrow qualifying criteria.

“The announcement by government that some businesses excluded from CRSS, such as wholesalers, suppliers, caterers, and event management companies, would receive financial support under a new Covid-19 Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) was a welcome one, and it offered hope to qualifying businesses that they could continue to weather the storm of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, over two weeks after it was announced, the CBAS scheme is still not yet up and running.

“This scheme is tailored for businesses who have not been receiving additional financial support under the CRSS scheme, even though they have been suffering due to the impact of the public health restrictions.

“These are some of the most vulnerable businesses out there, they have been crying out for support. What has been done here, in announcing a scheme and then not giving details or a launch date, is damaging and unfair.

“The Tánaiste’s words carry significant weight given the importance of the Enterprise, Trade, and Employment brief, so for the life of me I cannot understand why he would announce a scheme that was not in a position to be launched.

“If the CBAS details are not set out and the scheme launched immediately, then many businesses could succumb to the pressures of the pandemic.”