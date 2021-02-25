‘No place for armed gangs’ – Dillon

Commenting on today’s meeting between the DUP and the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon said:

“There is no place for armed gangs who are involved in serious crimes including murder, drug dealing, racketeering, extortion, and who recently have been making threats of violence.

“What the public want to hear from the DUP and those in positions of leadership is to make it clear to the UVF, the UDA or whatever armed loyalist gang it is that they have no place in society or in our communities.

“No one should be giving cover to anyone involved in these activities.”