MacManus welcomes progress on Public Country by Country Reporting

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed progress at EU Council level on Public Country by Country reporting of the tax affairs of multinationals. He said it was another defeat for Fine Gael’s tax policies at EU level and Ireland’s opposition will only further damage its reputation.

MacManus said:

“I welcome the broad support for Public Country by Country Reporting voiced today at EU Council level. Sinn Féin have long called for this reporting to happen publicly with our efforts always being defeated in Leinster House by Fine Gael Finance Ministers.”

“This measure is simply adding transparency to the tax affairs of very large multinationals. It in no way affects the rate Ireland can set or the regime. By opposing this measure, the government have isolated themselves politically for no good reason. It is clear Ireland’s reputation in tax matters is now more damaged than ever.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP concluded, “In a matter of months the OECD could be proposing major changes on a global basis to multinational taxes. That is the correct approach but these type of stunts by Fine Gael trying to block basic steps towards transparency are making Ireland no friends for battles that may lay ahead.” ENDS