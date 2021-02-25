Ní Chuilín submits draft Health budget response

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has today submitted a response to the Department of Health’s draft budget proposals.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“It’s deeply disappointing that the Department of Health has opted to carry out a High-Level Screening rather than a full Equality Impact Assessment.

“This is baffling given the Minister’s indication of areas which will potentially be impacted including looked after Asylum seeker children, older and younger people and victims of domestic violence.

“In our response to the draft Budget, Sinn Féin have proposed that a full Equality Impact Assessment is carried out on the Department of Health’s draft budget.

“The Minister has also publicly acknowledged the impact of Covid19 on mental health and services but did not ask for additional funds.

“This is a very disappointing approach given the inequalities faced by many and including some of the most vulnerable in our communities. The Department of Health has failed to stand up for these people.”