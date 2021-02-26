Effective strategy needed for fair economic recovery - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister needs to set out an effective strategy for economic recovery after the pandemic to create a fairer and greener economy.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The document put forward by Economy Minister Diane Dodds is a missed opportunity to set out a vision for a strategy for economic recovery.

"We need an effective strategy which would provide a joined-up approach to tackle inequalities and create prosperity and opportunity.

"Instead the Economy Minister's proposal lacks ambition, does not recognise the new post-Brexit trading realities and does not include plans to build on the special status the protocol affords the north to attract investment and jobs.

"Any strategy for the future needs to realise the greener economy commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach document.

"As we rebuild the economy we need to support workers and families through improved working conditions as well as addressing regional inequalities.

"We have an opportunity to create a fairer, more balanced and greener economy and the Economy Minister needs to realise that."