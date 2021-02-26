Worrying increase in number of single people accessing homeless services - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for January.

The figures show a worrying increase in the number of single people accessing homeless services and highlights an urgent need for more Housing First tenancies.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for January 2021 show an increase of 114 in the number of single adults accessing emergency homeless accommodation. 987 adults were accessing emergency homeless services last month.

“This is a worrying rise despite there being a ban on evictions in place.

“We need to see a commitment from this government to increase the Housing First tenancy target.

“The target for 2021 is 200 tenancies, this should be doubled to at least 400.

“I welcome that there is no rise in family homelessness in January.

“2326 children and 966 families were accessing emergency homeless accommodation last month.

“This shows that the ban on evictions is working in terms of countering the rise of family homelessness. The government must extend this ban and keep it in place until at least the end of 2021.”