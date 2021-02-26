Emotional health and wellbeing intervention in schools timely - Brogan

Speaking following the joint announcement of additional funding and a framework to promote mental health amongst pupils by the Health and Education Ministers, Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said:

“Additional support to promote emotional healing and wellbeing in schools is a timely intervention.

“The health crisis resulting from the pandemic has left many children and young people more anxious.

“Disruption in their school lives and education, as well as the many personal tragedies Covid-19 has inflicted on families, has resulted in a wellbeing deficit.

“Many of our children and young people encounter challenges in their lives. Interventions to develop emotional understanding and build resilience can provide vital tools to enable them to overcome and thrive.”