Business and society need certainty, not DUP stunts - O’Neill

Michelle O'Neill said:

“The DUP championed Brexit and must own the consequences. The Protocol is a direct consequence of Brexit.

“Tonight’s solo run by DUP Minister for Agriculture Gordon Lyons instructing his officials to halt work on further infrastructure, and charging at the ports is clearly a stunt.

"Businesses, traders, retailers, consumers and workers need certainty and want to see the protocol implemented to give them that certainty.

"There is no credible alternative to the Protocol.

"Executive Ministers have a legal duty and a responsibility to ensure the implementation of the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol.

“It is clear that Gordon Lyons acting unilaterally cannot stop work continuing at the ports, since it’s for the whole Executive to decide such matters.

“The Executive priority must remain on our response to the Covid pandemic and saving lives and protecting public health, rather than political distractions from the DUP.”